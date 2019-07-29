Stray cow walked into IIT-B classroom during a test

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) were shocked and amused when a stray cow walked into their classroom mid-session Saturday. The moment was captured on video and has gone viral.

The video, shared widely on twitter, shows the cow strolling through a classroom as a few students try to drive it away. While authorities at the premier institute have not authenticated the clip, several students confirmed that it was shot inside the campus.

The incident occurred during a test on Saturday at one of the lecture halls on the first floor of the Lecture Hall Complex building, claimed one student, adding that cattle on campus is a common sight, especially during monsoon.

"Surprisingly, the animal entered a classroom on the first floor. It must have probably entered through one of the slopes that internally connect the lecture halls on various floors," said the student.

However, an IIT-B spokesperson could not confirm the same. "The video could very well be from any IIT or other institute for that matter. There’s no date on it, so it could be an old video," she said.