SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against PM Modi

The Samajwadi Party on April 29 declared dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Yadav was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops.

He will be challenging Modi in Varanasi constituency of Uttar Pradesh, an SP leader said here.

Varanasi will go to polls in the seventh phase on May 19 and the last date for filing nomination is Monday (April 29).