    Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

    Days after the leader from Jammu and Kashmir resigned from the party after criticising the leadership, senior Congress leaders and G-23 members Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, and Prithviraj Chavan met Ghulam Nabi Azad at his home on Tuesday.

    PTI
    August 30, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST
    Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI)

    Senior Congress leaders and members of G-23 Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday met Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence, days after the leader from Jammu and Kashmir resigned from the party after blaming the leadership. Sharma, Hooda and Chavan held discussions at Azad's residence and are learnt to have discussed the future strategy of the G-23.

    The Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organisational elections, including that of the Congress president, amid reports that Shashi Tharoor, who is a member of the group, is considering contesting the election for the top party post. The G-23 had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 demanding an organisational overhaul and elections at all levels of the party. The G-23 had also been critical of certain decisions of the party leadership.

    Tuesday's meeting comes days after Azad resigned from the Congress and announced that he will float his own outfit in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly elections there.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 06:59 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.