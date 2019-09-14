App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Seva Saptah: Amit Shah mops floor at AIIMS, launches BJP’s week-long drive to mark PM Modi’s birthday

The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday in a similar manner since he became prime minister in 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)
(Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital as he launched a "seva saptah" (week of service) on September 14 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Shah said that Modi had dedicated his life to serving the country, especially the poor, so it is only natural that the party should observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic free.

The exercise will end on September 20.

Close

Shah, who is also the Union home minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them.

related news

He said wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people.

In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.

Shah was joined by the party's working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive at the India's premier government hospital.

The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday in a similar manner since he became prime minister in 2014.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.