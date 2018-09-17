App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

SC stays NGT order refusing exemption to two-wheelers from odd-even scheme

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. Nadkarni said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi and they were seeking exemption for two-wheelers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the operation of the National Green Tribunal's 2017 order which had directed that odd-even vehicle rotation scheme be made applicable to two-wheelers also in Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Dipak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, appearing for Delhi government that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport if odd-even scheme is made applicable for two-wheelers also.

He said the NGT had passed an order on December 15 last year in this regard and they were complying with all directions but want exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme.

The green tribunal had in December last year dismissed the Delhi government's review plea seeking exemption for two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi's ambient air quality.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 12:14 pm

