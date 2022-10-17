English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC issues notice on Subramanian Swamy's plea for probe into role of RBI officials in bank scams

    A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Swamy's plea.

    PTI
    October 17, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in various banking scams.

    A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Swamy's plea.

    "We'll consider. Issue notice," the bench said. Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed.

    The plea also alleged that RBI officials had acted in demonstrable active connivance in direct violation of statutes, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation Act and State Bank of India Act.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #RBI #SC #Subramanian Swamy #Supreme Court
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.