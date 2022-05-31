English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Sameer Wankhede transferred from DRI to DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai

    The NCB, which recently filed a charge-sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, while an SIT set up by the anti-drug agency claimed the probe led by Wankhede had lapses.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Sameer Wankhede (Image: ANI)

    Sameer Wankhede (Image: ANI)


    Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai when the NCB arrested several persons, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the controversial drugs-on-cruise case last year, was on Monday transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, an official said.

    The NCB, which recently filed a charge-sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, while an SIT set up by the anti-drug agency claimed the probe led by Wankhede had lapses.

    After the end of his tenure at the NCB, the 2008-batch IRS officer was shifted to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai earlier this year.Wankhede is likely to take up his Chennai posting on June 10, the official said.

    The controversial officer was also in the news during his tenure as Mumbai NCB zonal director for his probe into the alleged drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai #Current Affairs #India #Sameer Wankhede
    first published: May 31, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.