    Rs 61-crore telecom package for Lakshadweep gets Centre nod

    The Lakshadweep administration on May 27 said the Union government has approved the Kochi-Lakshadweep submarine optical fibre connectivity project which is scheduled to be completed by October 2023.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image

    Lakshadweep Islands will soon have an enhanced mobile network connectivity as the Department of Telecom, under the Ministry of Communication, has approved a Rs 61-crore telecom development package, which includes new 4G towers and laying of 225 km of optical fibre internet connectivity.

    "With this, Lakshadweep's bandwidth is set to increase to 100 GBps from the available bandwidth of 1.71 GBps," the administration said in a release. The developmental package includes the installation of 18 new 4G mobile tower sites, upgradation of 19 existing 2G sites to 4G services and laying of 225 km of Optical Fibre from providing Fibre to the Home connection on the islands.

    The submarine optical cable project between Lakshadweep and Kochi was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2020.



    PTI
    Tags: #Department of Telecom (DoT) #Lakshadweep #mobile network
    first published: May 27, 2022 10:16 pm
