Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue until October 8

The Delhi High Court September 30 decided to extend its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted functioning on the same terms as earlier orders, the office of Registrar General Manoj Jain said.

The office order also said that the physical hearing of the cases will continue as per the September 11 roster already uploaded on the court's website and the remaining benches shall continue to take up the cases through video conferencing. It stated that the cases already listed before the high court from October 1 to October 8 shall be adjourned en bloc to corresponding dates between December 8 to December 14.

The high court had, on March 25, restricted its functioning as well as that of the district courts till April 14. It was subsequently extended to May 3, May 17, May 23, May 31, June 14, June 29, July 15, July 31, August 14, August 31 and September 30. On August 27, the high court decided to partially resume physical hearing of matters from September 1 by two division bench and three single judge benches on a rotation basis.

The number of benches was later scaled down to one division bench and two single judge benches in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and a majority of the lawyers indicating their preference for virtual hearing of cases.