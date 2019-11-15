Reduce GST on matchboxes to 12%: Tamil Nadu minister to Nirmala Sitharaman

Later, Raju participated in the Tamil Nadu Day celebration at the India International Trade Fair 2019 here, along with TN House Principal Resident Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Resident Commissioner Ashish Bachani and Director of Information and Public Relations P Shankar.
In a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raju, along with eight representatives of match stick manufacturers' associations, said the GST on matchboxes was high and needs to be brought down at par with the tax rate on raw materials.Later, Raju participated in the Tamil Nadu Day celebration at the India International Trade Fair 2019 here, along with TN House Principal Resident Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Resident Commissioner Ashish Bachani and Director of Information and Public Relations P Shankar.
