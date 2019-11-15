App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reduce GST on matchboxes to 12%: Tamil Nadu minister to Nirmala Sitharaman

Later, Raju participated in the Tamil Nadu Day celebration at the India International Trade Fair 2019 here, along with TN House Principal Resident Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Resident Commissioner Ashish Bachani and Director of Information and Public Relations P Shankar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on matchboxes should be brought down to 12 per cent from the existing 18 percent, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said on November 15.

In a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raju, along with eight representatives of match stick manufacturers' associations, said the GST on matchboxes was high and needs to be brought down at par with the tax rate on raw materials.

Later, Raju participated in the Tamil Nadu Day celebration at the India International Trade Fair 2019 here, along with TN House Principal Resident Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Resident Commissioner Ashish Bachani and Director of Information and Public Relations P Shankar.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:27 pm

tags #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Tamil Nadu

