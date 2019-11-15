Reduce GST on matchboxes to 12%: Tamil Nadu minister to Nirmala Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) on matchboxes should be brought down to 12 per cent from the existing 18 percent, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said on November 15.

In a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Raju, along with eight representatives of match stick manufacturers' associations, said the GST on matchboxes was high and needs to be brought down at par with the tax rate on raw materials.