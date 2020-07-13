RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Board to declare Class 12 result today, check at rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: Students can check their results at rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 Commerce result today (July 13). Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the date of the declaration of the RBSE 12th result 2020 in a tweet that said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11.15 am". Once the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce results are declared, students can check it at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan board exams were interrupted due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 is awaited by students across Rajasthan for further admission into undergraduate courses.The RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 or the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce results can be checked both online and via SMS mode. You can stay tuned to our website for frequent updates on the Rajasthan board 12th Commerce Result 2020.
Top
highlights
How to Check Result via SMS
How to check results online
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates | How to Check Result via SMS:
If RBSE's website is not opening or students are facing internet connectivity issues, they can also check their Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 via SMS service. For this, they need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates | How to check results online:
> Log onto rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
> Look for the button that says 'Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here'.
> Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth.
> Click on the submit button and the result will be displayed.
> Take a printout of your Rajasthan class 12th Commerce Result 2020
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Initially, the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Exams 2020 were to be held from March 5 to April 3 this year. However, some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 today at 11:15 am. Students can check their RBSE 12th Commerce results at the Rajasthan board's official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Rajasthan Board Class 12 result of Commerce stream 2020.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.