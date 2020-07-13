RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Board to declare Class 12 result today, check at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 Commerce result today (July 13). Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the date of the declaration of the RBSE 12th result 2020 in a tweet that said, "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11.15 am". Once the Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce results are declared, students can check it at the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan board exams were interrupted due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result 2020 is awaited by students across Rajasthan for further admission into undergraduate courses.

The RBSE 12th Commerce result 2020 or the Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce results can be checked both online and via SMS mode. You can stay tuned to our website for frequent updates on the Rajasthan board 12th Commerce Result 2020.