'Rats' are the culprits in Ludhiana flyover wall collapse incident

On the night of May 13, a retaining wall of the Gill flyover, one of the busiest places in the city of Ludhiana collapsed. Going by the initial inquiry reports, 'rats' are to be blamed for this tragic incident. The report was conducted by a four member committee comprising of Ludhiana addition deputy commissioner (development) Shena Aggarwal, MC executive engineer Rahul Gagneja, executive engineer (PWD) Rakesh Garg and GLADA executive engineer Ranbir Singh.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, several rat burrows were detected all around the wall and in the earth under bridge portion. The inquiry report states that at the time of inspection it was noticed that there were big holes in the geogrid net which clearly indicates that the reinforcing geogrid was rat-eaten at many places. The failure of the wall was due to bitten geogrid net, which got weakened and lost its strength required for holding them together. No official from Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) or the contractor was held responsible for the collapse of the wall.



Garbage dumps under the bridges should be shifted immediately



Rat burrows should be located and pressure grouted



The bulging RE wall panels should be strengthened and the reverse slope if any should be rectified.



To maintain gap between the reinforced earth walls and approach slab.



The following solutions were recommended by the four member committee to safeguard the future of all other bridges:

However, when some external experts from the Council of Engineers inspected the case, they said “poor quality of construction” was the major cause for the collapse and not the rodents or rats which are termed as culprits.



The other side of the retaining wall has bulged out and is on the verge of a collapse



The walls are out of plumb beyond permissible limits



The precast RCC blocks are not properly locked with each other



Water seepage from top is also an issue.



During their survey, they observed that:Currently, the flyover is under repair and is expected to be thrown open for traffic in the coming week.