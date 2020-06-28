Rajasthan family slapped Rs 6.26 lakh fine for inviting over 50 guests in marriage function

The state government incurred a loss of Rs 6,26,600 for arranging isolation and quarantine facility, testing, food, ambulance for these guests.
A fine of over Rs 6 lakh was slapped on a family in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district for inviting more than 50 guests in a marriage function amid the restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday. Ghisulal Rathi, a resident of Bhadada Mohalla, had arranged a function for his son's marriage on June 13.
He had invited over 50 guests, violating the guidelines for the management of COVID-19. After the event, 15 guests tested positive for COVID-19 while one died of the disease, District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said.
A case was registered against Rathi in this regard on June 22, he said.