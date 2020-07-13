App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to share his thoughts on current affairs, history through video; alleges hate filled narrative being spread by TV

'I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video,' Gandhi said on Twitter on Monday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he will share his thoughts with the people through video starting Tuesday as he slammed the alleged "hate filled narrative" being spread through television channels. He said this "narrative of lies" is tearing India apart and he would bring out the truth of many such reports.

"I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I'll be sharing my thoughts with you on video," he said on Twitter on Monday.

"Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart," he said.

Close

Gandhi had also recently opened an account on Telegram Channel to engage with people directly. It is a messaging application where the administrator alone can post messages and views. The channel is a tool to broadcast public messages to a large audience.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Gandhi again took potshots at the government over the Ladakh standoff.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

