Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says Prashant Kishor has joined him as principal advisor

Prashant Kishor had handled the Congress party's poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor


Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.

"Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” Singh said in a tweet.

Kishor had handled the Congress party's poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections.

Currently, Kishor's company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal elections.

Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi's campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.
PTI
first published: Mar 1, 2021 05:00 pm

