Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt's COVID response, says press meets playing like tape recorder will not work

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying the state government's press conferences that "play like a tape recorder" will not work anymore and attention will have to be paid to the prevailing situation.

The Congress general secretary has been criticising the state government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are reports that beds in government hospitals of the two major cities of UP -- Lucknow and Gorakhpur -- are full. Coronavirus cases are rising and this condition of hospitals is worrying," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The concerns that were raised before the government three months ago are turning out to be real. Now, the UP government's press conferences that play like a tape recorder will not work. Attention will have to be paid to the prevailing situation," she said.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.