Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prashant Bhushan contempt case chronology

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.

Moneycontrol News

-- Jun 27: Bhushan tweets about undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India.

-- Jun 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

Close

-- Jul 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.

-- Aug 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets 'against the judiciary'.

-- Aug 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologise to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.

-- Aug 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook.

-- SC once again asks Bhushan to apologies. He refuses.

-- SC reserves judgment on Bhushan's sentencing.

-- Aug 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:57 pm

#Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.