Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Postpaid mobile phone services restored in Kashmir

Restrictions on these telecommunication services were imposed after the Centre, on August 5, abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Post-paid mobile services on all networks were restored in the Kashmir Valley on October 14. This comes 72 days after they were first snapped following restrictions.

Around 40 lakh post-paid mobile phones have become operational from October 14 noon.

Restrictions on these telecommunication services were imposed after the Centre, on August 5, abrogated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. These will come into being on October 31.

Partial fixed line telephony was resumed in the Valley on August 17 and by September 4, nearly 50,000 landlines were declared operational.

In Jammu, the communication was restored within days of the blockade and mobile internet was started around mid-August. However, after its misuse, internet facility on cell phones was snapped on August 18.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #telecommunications

