App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB scam: CBI court refuses to cancel warrant against Mehul Choksi

Special CBI judge V C Barde refused to give relief to Choksi after hearing arguments by his lawyers and the Central Bureau of Investigation's counsel A Limosine.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court here on Friday refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant issued against fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the alleged Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Special CBI judge V C Barde refused to give relief to Choksi after hearing arguments by his lawyers and the Central Bureau of Investigation's counsel A Limosine.

Choksi had moved the court in June 2018 seeking cancellation of the warrant, issued by the court as he did not respond to summons and participate in the probe.

Close

Last week, the court had rejected a similar plea made by him, seeking cancellation of a warrant issued in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the PNB scam.

related news

In his plea before the CBI court, Choksi claimed that he could not travel to India because of his medical condition and also because he was facing a threat to his life.

He never sought to evade probe agencies and had duly responded to all the communication received from them, his lawyers contended.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, in connivance with some bank officials, allegedly duped PNB of Rs 14,000 crore by obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently.

An LoU is a bank guarantee under which a bank can allow its customer to raise money from another Indian bank's foreign branch.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mehul Choksi #Nirav Modi #PNB scam

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.