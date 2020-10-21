Live now
Oct 21, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM's address highlights: Lockdown gone but not the virus, don't let your guard down: Narendra Modi cautions ahead of festivals
PM Modi address highlights : Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a COVID-19 warning message with the citizens ahead of festivals.
PM Modi's address highlights: In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against complacency in fighting COVID-19 ahead of festival season. In the speech that lasted 12 minutes, the PM said that the lockdown may be over, but the virus persisted in India. This was PM Modi’s seventh such address to the nation since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic besides promising vaccine for every citizen once it is available. In his previous addresses, the prime minister had spoken about various measures being taken to curb the virus' spread and had also announced economic and welfare packages. This latest address was on on a day India reported around 46,700 new COVID-19 cases – the lowest single-day rise in nearly three months. New coronavirus infections in the country have fallen significantly and consistently since the end of September. But, experts have warned that not following safety measures during the upcoming festive season could lead to a massive surge in novel coronavirus infections.
I want to see festivals bring cheer in your lives : PM
Seventh address to the nation since the pandemic
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | "Looks like the PM has seen the crowd that RLD chief Tejashwi Yadav is drawing in his rallies. He seems rattled, has not said anything new," RLD's Manoj Kumar Jha on PM Modi's address to the nation.
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | PM Modi is concerned about 130 crore Indians : Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb
PM: India will soon achieve the milestone of 10 crore tests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has been more successful in saving lives than other developed nations, however, it's not the time to be complacent, and we must work towards improving the…
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that saving lives is our priority in COVID-19 crisis : Amit Shah
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | Prime Minister's message like that of a head of the family : Rajnath Singh
PM Narendra Modi: Government is working swiftly to ensure every Indian has access to a vaccine
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the recovery rate is good and the fatality rate is low in India
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Modi appealed to people with folfed hands. "I pray to all of you, I want to see all o fyou safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer in your lives," he said
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Our government is preparing to make vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available: PM Modi
PM Modi Address LIVE Updates | We cant let the fight against Coronavirus weaken, unless we have a vaccine : PM Modi