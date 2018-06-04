App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to address World Environment Day event tomorrow

Environment ministers, representatives from the United Nations, and members from various industry bodies will be among the various dignitaries attending the event, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow address an event marking the World Environment Day whose theme this year is combating plastic pollution. He will also visit the exhibition set up on the occasion at the Rajpath lawns.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is ‘beat plastic pollution'.

India is the global host nation for the 43rd edition of the event.

Prime Minister, in his latest edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, had underlined that India being named the official host of the World Environment Day celebrations was a recognition of the country's growing leadership in tackling climate change issues.

He had also urged people to shun plastic to protect environment.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 08:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

