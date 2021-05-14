MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi warns virus spreading to rural areas

We have lost a lot of near ones. I am feeling the pain people are suffering, Modi said in Friday a speech at a farmers convention.

Associated Press
May 14, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Coronavirus (Image Source: Shutterstock)

India's prime minister has warned people to take extra precautions as the country's devastating coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast to rural areas where nearly two-thirds of the country's nearly 1.4 billion people live.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people living in rural areas, village councils and state governments to come together to meet the challenge. Modi said the army, navy and the air force have joined the fight against the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, Indias Health Ministry on Friday reported reported 343,144 new cases in the past 24 hours, a slight decline from the day before. Another 4,000 people died in the past 24 hours, raising total fatalities to 262,317 since the pandemic began. All of the figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say.
first published: May 14, 2021 02:35 pm

