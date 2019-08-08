PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister to address nation at 8 pm today

Live now
Aug 08, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had on August 5, proposed to scrap Article 370 provisions, that grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He had also proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories – J&K (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
Both the proposals have been approved by the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind has given a nod to both, making the proposals effectively immediately.
Please note: The agenda of PM Modi's address is still is not clear. However, media reports have suggested that he will talk on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The address will come days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day on August 15 from the ramparts of Red Fort.
It is unclear as to what the prime minister's address would be about. However, reports have suggested that PM Modi is expected to talk about Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 provisions and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.
The address will be a television broadcast.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 8 at 8.00 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said. This blog will bring to you LIVE updates from his address. Stay tuned in.