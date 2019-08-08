PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister to address nation at 8 pm today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had on August 5, proposed to scrap Article 370 provisions, that grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He had also proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories – J&K (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).





Both the proposals have been approved by the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind has given a nod to both, making the proposals effectively immediately.





Please note: The agenda of PM Modi's address is still is not clear. However, media reports have suggested that he will talk on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.