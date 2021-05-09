PM Narendra Modi speaks to chief ministers of four state on COVID-19 situation
PM Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to assess the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.
PTI
May 09, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Chief ministers have also briefed PM Narendra Modi on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic. (File image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on May 9 on the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said.
PM Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to assess the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.
Chief ministers have also briefed him on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.
India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 9.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.