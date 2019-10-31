App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

When the prime minister was offering floral tributes to Patel, flower petals were also showered on the world's tallest statue by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, at the Statue of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday.

October 31, Patel's birth anniversary, is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014.

As the prime minister offered floral tributes, flower petals were showered on the world's tallest statue by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Close

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel was inaugurated by Modi on October 31 last year.

related news

The PM also administered 'national unity pledge' to the gathering on this occasion.

The prime minister watched 'Ekta parade' in which personnel of the Gujarat Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force took part.

Mock drill demonstrations were conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force and National Security Guard.

CISF personnel gave a demonstration of how to deal with terrorists at airports, while NDRF demonstrated rescue operations during earthquakes and gas leakage.

The NSG presented a demonstration of how to foil a terrorist attack.

(With PTI inputs)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rashtriya Ekta Diwas #Sardar Vallabhai Patel

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.