you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi Jinping, discusses ways to strenghten bilateral ties

The two leaders have met twice after their informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April -- once at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in June in China's Qingdao and the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa's Johannesburg in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed how to strenghten the bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year.

Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year.

"Today's meeting will be important in proving a direction in terms of strengthening our relations," Modi said.

"Such initiatives are helpful in maintaining the momentum," the prime minister said, adding that there "have been two review meetings -- in Qingdao and in Johannesburg."

"I express my heartiest thanks to you (President Xi) for taking out time for this meeting," he said.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 07:51 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #G-20 summit #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Xi Jinping

