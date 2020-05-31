Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 31, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Large part of economy active now, time to be more careful, says PM
Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show today.In his address, the prime minister spoke about the novel coronavirus pandemic, lockdown extension, Cylone Amphan's impact and the recent locust attack.
Top
This LIVE blog session has concluded. Please follow our other LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus and its socio-economic impact on India and the world.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio address has concluded.
Talking about Cyclone Amphan’s impact, PM Modi has said that “India stands with Odisha and West Bengal and that people of these states have shown remarkable courage”.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Help will be extended to all those affected by the recent locust attack.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: This monsoon, it should be our objective to harvest rain water. I would also urge all of you to plant a tree.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: One more thing that has touched my heart is innovation at this moment of crisis. A multitude of countrymen from villages and cities, from small scale traders to startups, our laboratories are devising even new ways of fighting against coronavirus; with novel innovations.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: A large part of the economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining ‘do gaj doori’ (six feet distance), wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone's support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: The road ahead is a long one. We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: There is no section of the society that is not in difficulty right now. Our poor, workers and labourers have been the worst-affected. We all must strive to reduce this difficulty. The Centre, states and various organisations are working to reduce difficulties.
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: When I last time spoke with you in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, passenger trains, buses, air services were closed. But this time, curbs have been lifted. Shramik Special trains, other special trains and flights have resumed with adequate precautionary measures.