Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address the nation via ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,73,763
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the sixty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Centre has extended the lockdown, now called 'Unlock 1', till June 30. The Home Ministry has put out a detailed list of activities that will be allowed to reopen over the next month. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,73,763. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 4,971. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 60.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.69 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
PM Modi to address nation via ‘Mann ki Baat’ today
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
The lockdown has been extended in containment zones but significantly eased elsewhere.
Here are answers to all your queries about the fifth phase of the lockdown, or ‘Unlock 1.0’, as the government prefers to call it.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi now has 122 containment zones; cases rise by over 1,000 for third consecutive day
The number of containment zones in Delhi went up to 122 on May 30 with fresh COVID-19 cases keeping upwards of 1,000 over the past three days.
The fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, reported on May 30, were 1163, the highest daily rise so far, taking the tally in Delhi to 18,549. The death toll due to the disease mounted to 416, authorities said. (Input from PTI)
PM Modi to address nation through ‘Mann ki Baat’ today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address at 11.00 am today. The prime minister is expected to talk about the lockdown extension, which has been termed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as ‘Unlock 1’.
Yesterday, the MHA put out details of activities that will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner over the next month. Lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end tonight.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam crosses 1,200-mark in COVID-19 with 159 new cases
Assam's COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,200-mark on Saturday with 159 people, including 20 air travellers, across districts testing positive for the disease, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.
With these cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 1,216 in the state from 1,057 on May 29. Of the total cases, 1,046 are active, Sarma said in a tweet. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,73,763. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 82,370 patients have recovered, 4,971 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 86,422. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 60.5 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.69 lakh.
With over 17.69 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the sixty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. The Ministry of Home Affairs has put out a detailed list of activities that will be allowed to reopen in phases over the next month. The nomenclature has changed to ‘unlock’ from ‘lockdown’.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.