HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Theresa May on sidelines of G-20

The brief exchange of views came ahead of the first trilateral meeting between Modi, Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the G-20 summit here.

The brief exchange of views came ahead of the first trilateral meeting between Modi, Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday.

According to a picture tweeted by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Modi was seen clasping the hand of Trump and talking to the US president.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with President Putin.

"Catching up with other #G20 leaders from Russia, Italy and UK at the Leaders' Lounge," Kumar tweeted, referring to prime minister's interactions with President Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister May.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 10:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #G20 #India #Narendra Modi #Theresa May #Vladimir Putin

