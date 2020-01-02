App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers on exam stress on January 20

Earlier, the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme was scheduled to be held on January 16 but it has been postponed to January 20 because of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students and teachers on beating exam stress will be held on January 20, the HRD Ministry said.

"The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had launched a short essay competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students.

The students whose entries are judged the best on the basis of their online responses will be invited to take part in the programme.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:25 am

