    Aug 26, 2023 / 09:07 am

    PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: India to celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day'

    PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: "I am very eager to meet the scientists at ISRO," PM Modi said as he addressed people gathered outside HAL airport post his arrival in Bengaluru.

    PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander says PM Modi

    The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, he also announced the naming of Chandrayaan 2's landing point as 'Tirangaa Point'

    "Not just Indians, people across the globe who believe in science and can

    see the future are filled with joy today," PM Modi said as he addressed people gathered outside HAL airport post his arrival in Bengaluru.

    "When our scientists give such a present to the nation, the visuals I can see here in Bengaluru are similar to what I saw in Greece," says PM Modi as he addresses people gathered outside HAL airport post his arrival in Bengaluru.

      PM Modi with ISRO Chief and other scientists at ISRO.
    • August 26, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi  meets women scientists of the ISRO team


      Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets women scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi addresses scientists after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing


      “India's chest of knowledge and science is buried under the era of slavery. In the ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Kaal’, we have to excavate this chest,” says PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's surface.

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi highlights contribution of women scientists in Chandryaan 3 launch


      "Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3..this 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment..", says PM Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi declares August 23 as 'National Space Day'


      India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander says PM Modi

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru


      You have awakened an entire generation and left a deep imprint on them: PM Modi to ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 mission success

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru


      "This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light," says PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's surface.

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi announces renaming of Chandrayaan 2 and Chandrayaan 3's landing points 


      The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, he also announced the naming of Chandrayaan 2's landing point as 'Tirangaa Point'

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi lauds successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 


      "India is on the Moon. We have our national pride placed on the Moon," says PM Modi as he addresses ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's surface.

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi gets emotional during ISRO address


      "I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you…salute your efforts...,"PM Modisaid as headdressedISRO scientists

    • August 26, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi speaks at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex 


      "Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness...such occasions are very rare...this time, I was so restless...I was in South Africa but my mind was with you, PM Modi said speaking at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru

    • August 26, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: ISRO chief S Somanath briefs PM Modi

      ISRO chief S Somanath briefs PM Modi about the details of rover Pragyaan and lander Vikram during their interaction at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

    • August 26, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit Live Updates: PM Modi reaches ISRO, congratulates team for successful landing 


      Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates scientists of the ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon

