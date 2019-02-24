App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to unveil 800-kg 'Astounding Bhagvad Gita' at ISKCON temple in Delhi

Dubbed the 'Astounding Bhagvad Gita', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "world's largest sacred book", according to ISCKON.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a giant Bhagvad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the ISKCON temple on February 26, officials said on February 24.

Dubbed the 'Astounding Bhagvad Gita', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "world's largest sacred book", according to ISCKON.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community serving projects.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the 'Astounding Bhagvad Gita' on February 26 at the ISKCON Temple and Cultural Centre in East of Kailash in New Delhi," ISKCON said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Office said the prime minister will be attending the event on February 26.

He will also address a gathering comprising spiritual leaders, diplomats, social leaders, scholars along with devotees and members of ISKCON from around the world, the statement said.

The ISKCON temple in south Delhi, endowed with unique latticed towers having a fusion of traditional design and modern sensibilities, is an iconic landmark and visited by a large number of devotees every day.
