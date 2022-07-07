English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to speak at first Arun Jaitley memorial lecture

    The event will see a panel discussion involving OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and Arvind Panagariya, a professor at the Columbia University.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    PM Modi speaks during BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad on July 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' here on Friday in which Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a senior minister of the Singapore government, will deliver the keynote address on 'Growth through Inclusivity, Inclusivity through Growth,' the PMO said.

    The event will see a panel discussion involving OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and Arvind Panagariya, a professor at the Columbia University.

    The PMO said the Ministry of Finance has organised the lecture in recognition of Jaitley's invaluable contribution to the nation. A leading BJP functionary, Jaitley was the finance minister in the first Modi government.

    He was also a close associate of the prime minister. He died in 2019 at the age of 66. A leading BJP functionary, Jaitley was the finance minister in the first Modi government.

    During the event, Modi will also interact with delegates participating in the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC), a three-day event being organised from July 8 to 10.

    Close

    The economists Modi will meet include Anne Krueger of the John Hopkins University, Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics, Robert Lawrence of the Harvard Kennedy School, John Lipsky, former acting managing director, IMF and Junaid Ahmed, World Bank country director for India among others.

    KEC is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth with support from the Ministry of Finance, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 12:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.