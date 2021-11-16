MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to inaugurate global innovation summit of pharma sector on November 18

The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure, the PMO said.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'First Global Innovation Summit' of the pharmaceuticals sector will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi would be inaugurating the event virtually at 4 pm via video conference.

The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure, the PMO said.

"This is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India," it added.

The summit will also highlight the opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has huge growth potential, the statement further said.

It will witness participation of leading members from domestic and global pharma industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Narendra Modi #pharmaceuticals sector #PMO
first published: Nov 16, 2021 06:57 pm

