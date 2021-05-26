MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to address 'Buddha Purnima' event today

The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the Prime Minister's Offi...

PTI
May 26, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
PM Modi in virtual interaction with doctors, nurses of Varanasi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on 'Buddha Purnima' on today, his office said.

The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation.
