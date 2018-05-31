PM Modi meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and the two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.

Modi, who arrived here today on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met Mahathir in his office at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya.

"The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership. PM congratulated Dr. Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Ninety-two-year-old Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10 after leading the opposition alliance to a stunning election victory over the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi will be discussing aspects relating to India-Malaysia cooperation with Mahathir.

"Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country in our Act East Policy," Kumar said.

Modi had announced in New Delhi that on his way to Singapore, he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to meet Mahathir and congratulate the new Malaysian leadership.

From Kuala Lumpur, Modi will leave for Singapore where he will deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, tomorrow.