PM Modi did nothing for poor, farmers, youth: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Monday targeted Narendra Modi, alleging the Prime Minister has "done nothing" for the poor, the farmers, the youth, the unemployed and on women security. "If someone asks him about the development of the country, he starts talking about issues of Hindustan-Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim. This election is for 'rozi-roti' (employment) and for saving the country," Pilot said during an election rally here in support of Congress nominee Rijju Jhunjhunwala.

He said that Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have always indulged in politics of "dividing people" on the basis of caste and religion and it was time to oust the BJP from power.

He said the BJP veteran leaders who worked hard for the party since its inception have been sidelined. "Those who have not been good with their own people how can they do good for anyone else?" he asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the BJP is left with no issues in the Lok Sabha elections, so it was "misleading" people on other issues.

"Those who ask questions from Modi and BJP are termed anti-nationals. Those talking about Pakistan and nuclear bomb should not forget that former prime minister Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two," Pilot said.

He alleged the prime minister is "misleading" people by diverting attention from real issues such as rising inflation, unemployment, scarcity of fertiliser and seeds.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said the PM failed to fulfil promises he made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Only the Congress can do good to the country when it comes to power,” Shukla said at an election rally in Jaipur in support of the party candidate Jyoti Khandelwal.

"Modi spent five years only speaking lies. This is the reason people are looking at Congress with hope," he said.