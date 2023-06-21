PM Modi US visit live updates: Planning to visit India next year’ says Elon Musk

June 21, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

White House called India a critical strategic partner in the coming decades, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the country will affirm the deep and close partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22.