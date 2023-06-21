English
    Jun 21, 2023 / 07:55 am

    PM Modi US visit live updates: Planning to visit India next year’ says Elon Musk

    PM in US live updates:I had a good conversation with PM Modi and will visit India next year, Elon Musk said according to a Reuters report. He also said he is confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as ’humanly possible.

    PM in US live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York for his first state visit on Tuesday late in the evening. The three-day visit that is to strengthen the multi-faceted co-operation between India and US started with a huge welcome of Modi in New York. He was seen shaking hands with Indian expats on landing on the air base as well as outside his hotel “Lotte New York Palace”. He tweeted “Landed in New York. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with

    thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June” after landing.

    He met a group of 12 including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health experts and others. He planned a meeting with Elon Musk in Lotte New York Palace along with other scholars like American Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobel laureate Paul Romer among others.

      Elon Musk meets Modi, says he is a fan
    • June 21, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      PM Modi in US live updates: PM meets US astrophysicist Neil Tyson


      PM and Tyson shared views scientific temperament among youth and also discussed the South Asian giant's rapid progress in space sector including various exploration missions being undertaken by India. PM's visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      PM in US live updates: India will be a key partner, says White House

      White House called India a critical strategic partner in the coming decades, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the country will affirm the deep and close partnership between the two nations.

      PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22.

    • June 21, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

      PM in US live updates: Elon Musk plans to inest in India ' as soon as humanly possible' after meeting Modi in New York

      The main agenda of the US visit is to establish strengthen ties in business especially, tech space. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk after meeting Modi at his hotel said,” He is confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible”. Tesla had earlier shelved their plans of investing in Indian market due high import structures had recently reviewed the talk and the high-level meeting about India's economic potential was scheduled. Musk said that India is a country of strong promise and Modi is pushing us to invest in Indian market. While talking about investing in India Musk added that he hopes to bring Starlink internet service to India along with sustainable energy solutions like solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles.

