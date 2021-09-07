Over 1,600 mosquito-breeding spots found in Navi Mumbai in July-August: Civic Body

More than 1,600 mosquito-breeding spots were found in Navi Mumbai in the last two months of the current monsoon season and local civic authorities have asked health officials to step up measures to prevent cases of malaria and dengue in the township, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, from January to August this year, eight cases of dengue and 12 of malaria were detected in the Navi Mumbai township here in Maharashtra, they said.

The statistics were revealed on Monday during a review meeting held by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar with senior civic officials, NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said.

In July and August this year, the NMMC authorities inspected 4,12,907 houses and found mosquitoes breeding in 1,644 houses, the official said, adding that 695 mosquito-breeding spots there were destroyed and disinfectants were sprayed in 949 other locations.

During the survey, several spots with garbage and stagnant water on the terraces of buildings were also found. Citizens were asked to remove the trash and ensure that water does not collect in their homes and other open spaces, he said.

The official further said between January and August this year, 55,157 blood samples of citizens were tested and the results of eight of them came out positive for dengue and 12 for malaria.

The civic authorities conducted sanitisation and disinfection of the houses where such patients were found, he said.

During the review meeting on Monday, the civic chief asked the health department officials to step up measures to prevent cases of malaria and dengue in Navi Mumbai, the official said.