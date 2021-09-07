MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Over 1,600 mosquito-breeding spots found in Navi Mumbai in July-August: Civic Body

Besides, from January to August this year, eight cases of dengue and 12 of malaria were detected in the Navi Mumbai township here in Maharashtra, they said.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

More than 1,600 mosquito-breeding spots were found in Navi Mumbai in the last two months of the current monsoon season and local civic authorities have asked health officials to step up measures to prevent cases of malaria and dengue in the township, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, from January to August this year, eight cases of dengue and 12 of malaria were detected in the Navi Mumbai township here in Maharashtra, they said.

The statistics were revealed on Monday during a review meeting held by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar with senior civic officials, NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said.

In July and August this year, the NMMC authorities inspected 4,12,907 houses and found mosquitoes breeding in 1,644 houses, the official said, adding that 695 mosquito-breeding spots there were destroyed and disinfectants were sprayed in 949 other locations.

During the survey, several spots with garbage and stagnant water on the terraces of buildings were also found. Citizens were asked to remove the trash and ensure that water does not collect in their homes and other open spaces, he said.

Close

Related stories

The official further said between January and August this year, 55,157 blood samples of citizens were tested and the results of eight of them came out positive for dengue and 12 for malaria.

The civic authorities conducted sanitisation and disinfection of the houses where such patients were found, he said.

During the review meeting on Monday, the civic chief asked the health department officials to step up measures to prevent cases of malaria and dengue in Navi Mumbai, the official said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #mosquito
first published: Sep 7, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.