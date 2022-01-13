MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Over 1 crore likely to perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti: Sonowal

All leading Yoga institutes, both from India and abroad, Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many government and non-government organizations are participating in this worldwide programme.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST
Yoga | Representative image

Yoga | Representative image

The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations and is hopeful to see more than a crore people's participation against the target of 75 lakh, an official statement said on Wednesday. In a virtual press meet on Wednesday, Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19.

"It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep the coronavirus at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing registration and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the limit of one crore," he said. "The Ministry of Ayush has launched this programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Narender Modi," Sonowal said.

Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates mind and body. "Yoga effects on molecular genetics are being studied," he said.

Celebrities and sports personalities are expected to promote Surya Namaskar through video messages. Players and staff of the SAI (Sports Authority of India) will also participate in the programme, the statement said. Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload videos of performing Surya Namaskar on January 14, it added.

The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Makar Sankranti #Surya Namaskar #yoga
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.