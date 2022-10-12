English
    Refuel vehicles with PUC certificate: Delhi govt to petrol pumps

    A notice issued by the Transport Department directed all vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) to get their vehicle checked for a Pollution Under Control certificate (PUCC).

    PTI
    October 12, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Delhi government on Wednesday asked all petrol pumps to provide fuel only to those vehicle owners with valid Pollution Under Control certificates for their vehicles.

    A notice issued by the Transport Department directed all vehicle owners whose vehicles are more than a year old from the date of registration (except electric or battery-driven vehicles) to get their vehicle checked for a Pollution Under Control certificate (PUCC).

    The department has also asked the vehicle owners to obtain valid PUCC before October 25 to avoid inconvenience and action as per law. "Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or with both," the notice read.

    The Environment Department is also considering issuing a notification mandating all dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps to sell fuels to motor vehicles only on production of valid PUCC from October 25, it said.
    PTI
