Omicron: Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to panic and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people not to panic in the wake of detection of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi, but asked them to follow social distancing and use face masks to ward off the disease.

The situation emerging after the detection of corona variant was being monitored closely by him, and adequate arrangement of all the requirements like beds and medicines will be made available, the chief minister said in a briefing.

"Omicron has entered the country and its cases have been found at many places including Delhi. I want to appeal the people not to panic and maintain social distancing and use face mask," he said.

Delhi reported first case of Omicron on Sunday. A 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was tested positive for Omicron. Delhi reported first case of Omicron on Sunday.

Kejriwal has demanded the Central government to stop international flights to prevent the spread of Omicron in the country. The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday in Karnataka — a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

All COVID-positive international travellers reaching Delhi are being admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating them.