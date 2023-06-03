English
    Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288

    Three trains — Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train — were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

    PTI
    June 03, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
    Three trains collided with each other near Balasore in Odisha on June 3 (Image: AFP)

    The death toll in Friday's train accident in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, a railway official said. Three trains — Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train — were involved in the accident, one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

    Citing reports available till 2 pm Saturday, the official said 288 people were killed in the accident. The official said 803 people were injured in the accident. Of them, 56 suffered grievous injuries, the official added. The official said 803 people were injured in the accident.

    The two express trains were carrying nearly 2,000 people.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 3, 2023 06:20 pm