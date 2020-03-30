App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Lockdown

The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight.

"There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," it said.

Close

The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 10:14 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown

