App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

No formula yet, but talks will resolve Ayodhya dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The Art of Living Founder claimed that Ramchandraji Maharaj of Nirmohi Akhada -- one of the parties to the Ayodhya dispute -- had requested him to intervene in the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya issue through mediation, today said he has no "ready-made" formula to resolve the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, but is confident that a solution can be found through talks.

The Art of Living Founder claimed that Ramchandraji Maharaj of Nirmohi Akhada -- one of the parties to the Ayodhya dispute -- had requested him to intervene in the matter.

After attending a programme here, Ravi Shankar said that he had stopped his efforts to mediate in the dispute in 2002 as a lot of leaders took interest in resolving the matter, but recently leaders from both sides approached him and requested him to take a new initiative.

"Muslim religious leaders (who met me) also opined that Islam doesn't approve of prayers being offered at a disputed land. A solution is possible through a dialogue between the two parties," he said, adding, "But some elements want the dispute to go on for their selfish motives."

"I do not have any ready-made formula," the spiritual leader said, adding that he believed that a solution will come through dialogue.

tags #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC