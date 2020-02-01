Nirbhaya case: Death row convict files mercy plea before President

With this, the mercy pleas of two convicts stand rejected, one is pending before the President and the fourth is yet to file one.
Death row convict Akshay Singh Thakur on February 1 filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.
Earlier today, President Kovind had rejected the mercy plea of another convict – Vinay Sharma – in the Nirbhaya case. With this, the mercy pleas of two convicts stand rejected, one is pending before the President and the fourth is yet to file one.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:13 pm