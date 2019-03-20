Nirav Modi arrested LIVE updates: UK court rejects bail plea, PNB scam accused to be in police remand till March 29

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi arrested in London after court issues warrant



# Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, was arrested in London, Scotland Yard said.



#The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.



#This is what the warrant reads:



"Nirav Deepak Modi, (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.



"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 March," the statement added.



The location of the arrest indicates that Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested from where he is believed to have been living in a plush apartment in Centre Point in the West End.



It would seem that his arrest is on an extradition warrant, details of which would become clear when he appears before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.



The 48-year-old's arrest would lead to him being produced before a District Judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to be formally charged, following which he is expected to seek bail.



With inputs from PTI