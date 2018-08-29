NGT directs Bihar Government to constitute team to check illegal sand mining in Son, Ganga

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Bihar government to constitute a team to check illegal sand mining being carried out during the Monsoon season in Son and Ganga rivers at Koilwar and Patna.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Secretary, Mines and Mineral, Bihar to constitute a team comprising an officer of the Mines and Mineral Department, the District Magistrate and the SSP Patna to look into the issue and take action in accordance with law within a month.

According to the applicant, mining during the monsoon is in violation of Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, further as laid down in Deepak Kumar vs State of Haryana, no mining is permissible without proper planning and management and Environmental Impact Assessment.

"In view of the above, the issue raised in the application needs to be looked into by authorities concerned," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Bihar resident Amarshakti against illegal sand mining during the monsoon season in rivers Son and Ganga at Koilwar and Patna in Bihar.

The plea also referred to a news article stating that sand mafia was engaged in illegal mining and also annexed photographs in support of its allegations.

The tribunal directed the applicant to send a complete set of papers to the Secretary, Mines and Minerals, Bihar immediately.