App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs Bihar Government to constitute team to check illegal sand mining in Son, Ganga

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Secretary, Mines and Mineral, Bihar to constitute a team comprising an officer of the Mines and Mineral Department, the District Magistrate and the SSP Patna to look into the issue and take action in accordance with law within a month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Bihar government to constitute a team to check illegal sand mining being carried out during the Monsoon season in Son and Ganga rivers at Koilwar and Patna.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Secretary, Mines and Mineral, Bihar to constitute a team comprising an officer of the Mines and Mineral Department, the District Magistrate and the SSP Patna to look into the issue and take action in accordance with law within a month.

According to the applicant, mining during the monsoon is in violation of Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, further as laid down in Deepak Kumar vs State of Haryana, no mining is permissible without proper planning and management and Environmental Impact Assessment.

"In view of the above, the issue raised in the application needs to be looked into by authorities concerned," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Bihar resident Amarshakti against illegal sand mining during the monsoon season in rivers Son and Ganga at Koilwar and Patna in Bihar.

The plea also referred to a news article stating that sand mafia was engaged in illegal mining and also annexed photographs in support of its allegations.

The tribunal directed the applicant to send a complete set of papers to the Secretary, Mines and Minerals, Bihar immediately.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #National Green Tribunal

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.