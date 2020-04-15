New lockdown guidelines | Strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3. Keeping in mind to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Union Home ministry has issued directives to follow for citizens. These directives will remain in force upto May 3.

The Government of India Information and Broadcasting, in a press release dated April 15, has published a set of revised consolidated guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs about what is allowed and what is not. National Directives shall be enforced by the District Magistrate through fines and penal action as prescribed in the Disaster Management Act 2005.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Here are the some directives which citizens have to follow

Covering of face with masks, cloth etc is compulsory in all public as well as work places.

As per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family welfare, All persons in charge of public places, work places shall ensure social distancing.

Five or more persons together are not allowed at any public place.

Gatherings such as marriages, funerals remain regulated by the District Magistrate.

Spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine.

Sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc are strictly banned.

All work places shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitizers at convenient places.

Work places shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff, to ensure social distancing.

Persons above the age of 65, parents of children below the age of five may be encouraged from work from home.

Use of Arogya setu will be encouraged for all employees both private and public.

All organisations shall sanitise their workplaces between shifts.

Large congregations shall be prohibited.

Frequent cleaning of common surfaces and mandatory hand washing shall be mandated.

No overlap of shifts and staggered lunch with social distancing in canteens shall be ensured.

Intensive communication and training good hygiene practices shall be taken up.

Find other stories related to MHA guidelines on Lockdown 2.0 here.