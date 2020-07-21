App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Consumer Protection Act | E-commerce portals will have to display country of origin for products

The amendments in the new Consumer Protection Act also include provisions like penalties for misleading advertisements, class action suits, a dispute resolution mechanism, a central consumer protection authority and the ability to file complaints.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government has asked e-commerce websites to display the country of origin for products listed on its website. The new rules will be applicable for platforms registered outside India as well.

The new draft rules under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 (CPA) are likely to be notified to e-commerce platforms later this week. Mentioning the country of origin will help consumers make an informed decision before making the purchase, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leela Nandan said.

The amendments in the new CPA also include provisions like penalties for misleading advertisements, class action suits, a dispute resolution mechanism, a central consumer protection authority and the ability to file complaints.

Close
E-commerce companies will also be required to set up a grievance redressal mechanism on their website, and the complaints need to disposed of within a month.

Furthermore, sellers on e-commerce websites will have to appoint their own grievance redressal officer, who will acknowledge a consumer complaint within 48 hours. They will also be required to disclose the contractual obligation with the platform, the price and the shipping charges. 

related news

The move is aimed at promoting Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat plans but it is likely to have a bearing on products of Chinese origin. The government has already mandated its own online marketplace, GeM, to enter the country of origin while registering new products. 

The government has also mandated sellers with existing listed products to update the country of origin, failing which the products would be removed.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:24 am

tags #business to consumer (B2C) e-commerce #Consumer Protection Act #E-commerce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.